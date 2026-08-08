In 2026 Avon E Star or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
E Star vs HF 100 Comparison