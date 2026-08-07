E Star vs One Plus Pro Comparison

In 2026 Avon E Star or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.