Avon E Star or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Evolet Polo Price starts at 44,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Polo has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.