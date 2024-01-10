Saved Articles

Avon E Star vs EMotorad T-Rex

In 2024 Avon E Star or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

E Star
Avon E Star
STD
₹60,000*
*Ex-showroom price
T-Rex
EMotorad T-Rex
STD
₹44,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
1000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor, Chain Drive
Range
65 km/charge35 km/charge
Max Speed
50 kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00044,999
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00044,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,289967

