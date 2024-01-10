In 2024 Avon E Star or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Avon E Star or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. ...Read More Read Less