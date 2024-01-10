In 2024 Avon E Star or EeVe 4U choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Avon E Star or EeVe 4U choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less