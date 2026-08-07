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HomeCompare BikesE Star vs Platina 110 H Gear

Avon E Star vs Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear

In 2026 Avon E Star or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
E Star vs Platina 110 H Gear Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Platina 110 h gear
BrandAvonBajaj
Price₹ 60,000₹ 59,738
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-72.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-115 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
E Star
Avon E Star
STD
₹60,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Avon E Star Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric BikesCommuter Bikes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
No-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
NoDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 33 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00081,242
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00066,739
RTO
05,869
Insurance
05,579
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,746

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