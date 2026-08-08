In 2026 Avon E Star or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
E Star vs Platina 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Platina 100
|Brand
|Avon
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 65,407
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|102 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-