E Star vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Ct 125x [2022-2024] Brand Avon Bajaj Price ₹ 60,000 ₹ 74,016 Range 65 km/charge - Mileage - 59.6 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.4 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -

In 2026 Avon E Star or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.