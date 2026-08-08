In 2026 Avon E Star or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
E Star vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Avon
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 74,016
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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