Avon E Scoot vs NIJ Automotive Flion

In 2024 Avon E Scoot or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Scoot Price starts at Rs. 39,259 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Scoot up to 65 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
E Scoot vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E scoot Flion
BrandAvonNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 39,259₹ 57,788
Range65 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
E Scoot
Avon E Scoot
STD
₹39,259*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
215 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
120 Kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,13261,191
Ex-Showroom Price
45,00057,788
RTO
1,3500
Insurance
1,2823,403
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0561,315

