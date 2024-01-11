In 2024 Avon E Scoot or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Avon E Scoot or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Scoot Price starts at 39,259 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at 29,500 (last recorded price). The range of E Scoot up to 65 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less