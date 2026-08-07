In 2026 Avon E Scoot or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Scoot Price starts at Rs. 66,006 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. E Scoot has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
E Scoot vs CT110 Comparison