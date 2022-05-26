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Avon E Scoot vs Bajaj CT100

In 2026 Avon E Scoot or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Scoot Price starts at Rs. 66,006 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. E Scoot has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
E Scoot vs CT100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E scoot Ct100
BrandAvonBajaj
Price₹ 66,006₹ 40,730
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-115.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7-8 Hours-

Filters
E Scoot
Avon E Scoot
STD
₹66,006*
*Ex-showroom price
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CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Avon E Scoot Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
65 km
Max Speed
24 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
elescopicHydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,54361,563
Ex-Showroom Price
66,00652,832
RTO
03,169
Insurance
3,5375,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4941,323

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