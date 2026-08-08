In 2026 Avon E Plus [2022-2024] or EMotorad X2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 21,735 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad X2 Price starts at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Plus [2022-2024] up to 50 km/charge and the X2 has a range of up to 35 km/charge.
E Plus [2022-2024] vs X2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E plus [2022-2024]
|X2
|Brand
|Avon
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 21,735
|₹ 27,999
|Range
|50 km/charge
|35 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.28 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours