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HomeCompare BikesE Plus [2022-2024] vs E Lite [2022-2024]

Avon E Plus [2022-2024] vs Avon E Lite [2022-2024]

In 2026 Avon E Plus [2022-2024] or Avon E Lite [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 21,735 (last recorded price) whereas the Avon E Lite [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 28,000 (last recorded price). The range of E Plus [2022-2024] up to 50 km/charge and the E Lite [2022-2024] has a range of up to 50 km/charge.
E Plus [2022-2024] vs E Lite [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E plus [2022-2024] E lite [2022-2024]
BrandAvonAvon
Price₹ 21,735₹ 28,000
Range50 km/charge50 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
E Plus [2022-2024]
Avon E Plus [2022-2024]
STD
₹21,735*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
E Lite [2022-2024]
Avon E Lite [2022-2024]
STD
₹28,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Avon E Plus [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
80 Kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.125-18,Rear :-2.125-18Front :-2.125-16, Rear :-2.125-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start Only-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
220 W232 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
50 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
No-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
NoNo
Battery Capacity
48 V, 12 Ah12 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
VRLAVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,21231,196
Ex-Showroom Price
25,00028,000
RTO
1,0000
Insurance
7123,196
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
606670

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