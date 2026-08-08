E Plus [2022-2024] vs E Lite [2022-2024] Comparison

In 2026 Avon E Plus [2022-2024] or Avon E Lite [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 21,735 (last recorded price) whereas the Avon E Lite [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 28,000 (last recorded price). The range of E Plus [2022-2024] up to 50 km/charge and the E Lite [2022-2024] has a range of up to 50 km/charge.