In 2024 Avon E Mate or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Mate Price starts at Rs. 39,259 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Mate up to 65 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
E Mate vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E mate
|Nexa
|Brand
|Avon
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 39,259
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|65 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.