In 2026 Avon E Mate 306 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Mate 306 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Mate 306 up to 65 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
E Mate 306 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E mate 306
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Avon
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.01 Lakhs
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|65 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
|7-8 Hours
|-