In 2026 Avon E Mate 306 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Mate 306 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Mate 306 up to 65 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
E Mate 306 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E mate 306
|Ego li
|Brand
|Avon
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.01 Lakhs
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|65 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|7-8 Hours
|3-4 Hours