In 2026 Avon E Mate 306 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Mate 306 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of E Mate 306 up to 65 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
E Mate 306 vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E mate 306
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Avon
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 1.01 Lakhs
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|65 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|7-8 Hours
|-