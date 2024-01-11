In 2024 Avon E Mate or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Avon E Mate or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Mate Price starts at 39,259 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of E Mate up to 65 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less