Avon E Mate vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2024 Avon E Mate or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

E Mate
Avon E Mate
STD
₹39,259*
*Ex-showroom price
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
188 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
65 km/charge80 km/charge
Max Speed
18 kmph40 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,13238,000
Ex-Showroom Price
45,00038,000
RTO
1,3500
Insurance
1,2820
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,056816

