In 2024 Avon E Mate or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Mate Price starts at Rs. 39,259 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Mate up to 65 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
E Mate vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E mate
|Flion
|Brand
|Avon
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 39,259
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|65 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.