In 2024 Avon E Mate or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Mate Price starts at Rs. 39,259 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Mate up to 65 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
E Mate vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E mate
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Avon
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 39,259
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|65 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.