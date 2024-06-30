In 2024 Avon E Mate or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Mate Price starts at Rs. 39,259 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Mate up to 65 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
E Mate vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E mate
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Avon
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 39,259
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|65 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.