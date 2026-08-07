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HomeCompare BikesE Mate 306 vs CT110

Avon E Mate 306 vs Bajaj CT110

In 2026 Avon E Mate 306 or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Mate 306 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. E Mate 306 has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
E Mate 306 vs CT110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E mate 306 Ct110
BrandAvonBajaj
Price₹ 1.01 Lakhs₹ 67,284
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-115.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7-8 Hours-

Filters
E Mate 306
Avon E Mate 306
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CT110
Bajaj CT110
X
₹67,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Avon E Mate 306 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
65 km-
Max Speed
24 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
188 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Features
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Charger Type
Standard AC-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,78878,492
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,68967,284
RTO
05,382
Insurance
4,0995,826
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2521,687

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