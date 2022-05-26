In 2026 Avon E Mate 306 or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Mate 306 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. E Mate 306 has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
E Mate 306 vs CT100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E mate 306
|Ct100
|Brand
|Avon
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.01 Lakhs
|₹ 40,730
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|115.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|7-8 Hours
|-