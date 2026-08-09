In 2026 Avon E Lite [2022-2024] or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Lite [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 28,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Lite [2022-2024] up to 50 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
E Lite [2022-2024] vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E lite [2022-2024]
|Ego la
|Brand
|Avon
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 28,000
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|50 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours