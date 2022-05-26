E Lite [2022-2024] vs CT100 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E lite [2022-2024] Ct100 Brand Avon Bajaj Price ₹ 28,000 ₹ 40,730 Range 50 km/charge - Mileage - 70 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 115.45 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -

In 2026 Avon E Lite [2022-2024] or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Lite [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 28,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. E Lite [2022-2024] has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.