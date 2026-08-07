hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesRetrosa vs FZ-FI V3

Avera Retrosa vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Retrosa vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Fz-fi v3
BrandAveraYamaha
Price₹ 88,900₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
Lite e
₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1875 mm1990 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
700 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm790 mm
Width
1140 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph115 kmph
Continious Power
1800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)ECO Indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,9521,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
88,9001,08,466
RTO
010,177
Insurance
4,0528,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9972,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
7 Aug 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers