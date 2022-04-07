|Continuous Power
|4800 W
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|3000 W
|3000 W
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|-
|Range
|140 km/charge
|100-150 km/charge
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|50 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,19,718
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,08,000
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹8,640
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹3,078
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,573
|₹2,739