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HomeCompare BikesRetrosa vs VXL 125

Avera Retrosa vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Retrosa vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Vxl 125
BrandAveraVespa
Price₹ 88,900₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
Lite e
₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Avera Retrosa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1875 mm1770 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Height
700 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm770 mm
Width
1140 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph90 kmph
Continious Power
1800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tubeDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,9521,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
88,9001,30,951
RTO
010,476
Insurance
4,0527,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9973,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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