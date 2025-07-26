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Avera Retrosa vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Avera Retrosa or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Retrosa vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Ntorq 125
BrandAveraTVS
Price₹ 88,900₹ 82,500
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 50 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
Lite e
₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Avera Retrosa Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1875 mm1861 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
700 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm770 mm
Width
1140 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Continious Power
1800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tubeCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,95297,834
Ex-Showroom Price
88,90082,500
RTO
09,153
Insurance
4,0526,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9972,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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