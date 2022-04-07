HT Auto
Avera Retrosa vs TVS Apache RTR 160

Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Front Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorChain Drive
Range
140 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,7181,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,0001,03,365
RTO
8,6408,269
Insurance
3,0788,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5732,588

