|Continuous Power
|4800 W
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|3000 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|-
|Range
|140 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,19,718
|₹1,02,325
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,08,000
|₹86,700
|RTO
|₹8,640
|₹8,966
|Insurance
|₹3,078
|₹6,659
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,573
|₹2,199