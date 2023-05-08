HT Auto

Avera Retrosa vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Avera Retrosa or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.
Retrosa vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Buzz
BrandAveraStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range140 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continuous Power
4800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
3000 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
140 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-12,Rear :-110/70-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium castAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Total Weight
180 kg-
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Length
1875 mm-
Dry Weight
88 kg-
Height
1140 mm-
Saddle Height
750 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
1 - 2 Hours-
Gradeability
18°-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V2.16 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,71899,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,00095,000
RTO
8,6400
Insurance
3,0784,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5732,131

