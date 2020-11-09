In 2024 Avera Retrosa or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.
Retrosa vs Smak Comparison