In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Retrosa vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Retrosa
|Rv400
|Brand
|Avera
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 88,900
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|140 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|2-3 Hours
|3 Hours 30 Minutes