In 2023 Avera Retrosa or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Avera Retrosa or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less