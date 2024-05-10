In 2024 Avera Retrosa or Lectrix LXS G 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.