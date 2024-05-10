HT Auto
Avera Retrosa vs Lectrix LXS G 2.0

In 2024 Avera Retrosa or Lectrix LXS G 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.
Retrosa vs LXS G 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Lxs g 2.0
BrandAveraLectrix
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 99,999
Range140 km/charge65-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continuous Power
4800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
3000 W1.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
140 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-12,Rear :-110/70-12Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Aluminium castSheet Metal
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Total Weight
180 kg-
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Length
1875 mm1810 mm
Dry Weight
88 kg-
Height
1140 mm1255 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
1 - 2 Hours-
Gradeability
18°12 Degree
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V3.4 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDBulb
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,7181,04,250
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,00099,999
RTO
8,6400
Insurance
3,0784,251
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5732,240

