Avera Retrosa or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.