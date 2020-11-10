HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRetrosa vs Xtreme 200S

Avera Retrosa vs Hero Xtreme 200S

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorChain Drive
Range
140 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,7181,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,0001,20,214
RTO
8,6409,617
Insurance
3,0789,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5732,985
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

3.11 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

99,999 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli TRK800

Benelli TRK800

8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details