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Avera Retrosa vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Retrosa vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Xtreme 160r
BrandAveraHero
Price₹ 88,900₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-46 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-163.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
Lite e
₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Avera Retrosa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1875 mm2029 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
700 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm790 mm
Width
1140 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm17 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph115 kmph
Continious Power
1800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)XSENS Advantage Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,9521,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
88,9001,04,749
RTO
08,680
Insurance
4,05211,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9972,683

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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