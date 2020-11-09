Saved Articles

Avera Retrosa vs Flycon T3

In 2023 Avera Retrosa or Flycon T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
T3
Flycon T3
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
3000 W2000 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
140 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,71899,762
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,00089,999
RTO
8,6407,199
Insurance
3,0782,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5732,144

