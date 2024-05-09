In 2024 Avera Retrosa or Enigma Crink Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.