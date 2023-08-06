In 2024 Avera Retrosa or EeVe Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.
Retrosa vs Soul Comparison