In 2024 Avera Retrosa or Earth Energy EV Evolve R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Avera Retrosa Price starts at 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.
Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour.
