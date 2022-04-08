Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Continuous Power
|4800 W
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|3000 W
|1500 w
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|Hub Motor
|Range
|140 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,19,718
|₹97,518
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,08,000
|₹93,386
|RTO
|₹8,640
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹3,078
|₹4,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,573
|₹2,096