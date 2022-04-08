HT Auto
Avera Retrosa vs Bounce Infinity E1

Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
3000 W1500 w
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
140 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,71897,518
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,00093,386
RTO
8,6400
Insurance
3,0784,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5732,096
