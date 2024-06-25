In 2024 Avera Retrosa or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.
Retrosa vs D15 Comparison