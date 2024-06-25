HT Auto

Avera Retrosa vs BGauss D15

In 2024 Avera Retrosa or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour.
Retrosa vs D15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa D15
BrandAveraBGauss
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge115 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continuous Power
4800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
3000 W3.1 kW
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
140 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-12,Rear :-110/70-12Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Aluminium castAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Total Weight
180 kg-
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Length
1875 mm1868 mm
Dry Weight
88 kg-
Height
1140 mm1200 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm765 mm
Width
700 mm977 mm
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
1 - 2 Hours1 hours 30 minutes
Gradeability
18°10 Degree
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V3.2 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,7181,52,073
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,0001,46,191
RTO
8,6400
Insurance
3,0785,882
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5733,268

