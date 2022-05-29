In 2023 Avera Retrosa or BGauss C12i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2023 Avera Retrosa or BGauss C12i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avera Retrosa Price starts at 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss C12i Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Retrosa up to 140 km/charge and the C12i has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less