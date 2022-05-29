Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRetrosa vs C12i

Avera Retrosa vs BGauss C12i

In 2023 Avera Retrosa or BGauss C12i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
140 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,7181,04,087
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,00099,999
RTO
8,6400
Insurance
3,0784,088
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5732,237

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BGauss A2 electric scooter
    BGauss Auto to invest around 40 crore to double its EV production capacity
    29 May 2022
    File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
    BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
    5 Dec 2022
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter.
    Bgauss BG D15 electric scooter launched at 99,999. Check specs, features
    16 May 2022
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    View all
      News