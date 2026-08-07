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Avera Retrosa vs Bajaj Pulsar N250

In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Retrosa vs Pulsar N250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Pulsar n250
BrandAveraBajaj
Price₹ 88,900₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-39.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
Lite e
₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Avera Retrosa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1875 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
700 mm-
Saddle Height
750 mm800 mm
Width
1140 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph132 kmph
Continious Power
1800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,9521,75,307
Ex-Showroom Price
88,9001,51,910
RTO
012,152
Insurance
4,05211,245
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9973,768

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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