Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorChain Drive
Range
140 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,7181,60,332
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,0001,39,117
RTO
8,64011,459
Insurance
3,0789,756
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5733,446
Expert Reviews
Verdict

The first-generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 arrived way back in 2001 and it was a trendsetter. Competing against the Hero CBZ, it showed other manufacturers that there was a strong market for sporty commuter motorcycles in India. So, it is always a big day when a new Pulsar arrives. The brand transformation began in a top-down approach with the new 250 range, followed up with the Pulsar N160 earlier thi...

Read More

Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?

